Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CCSI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

