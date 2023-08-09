Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

