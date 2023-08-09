Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.80. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

