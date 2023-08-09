Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

