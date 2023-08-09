Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

See Also

