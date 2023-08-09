Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

