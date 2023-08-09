Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cutera by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cutera by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Cutera Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

