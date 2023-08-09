Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Movado Group

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.