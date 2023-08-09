Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 28.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Children’s Place Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

