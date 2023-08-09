Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,261.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170. 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $66.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

