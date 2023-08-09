Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

CHUY opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $697.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

