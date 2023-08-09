Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Insteel Industries by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.