Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

