Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.9 %

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.