Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

