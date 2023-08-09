Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $799.24 million, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. CL King increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

