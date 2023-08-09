Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,288. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

CUBI opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.