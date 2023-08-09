Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RGP opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $542.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.