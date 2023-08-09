Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,305,591 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $874,500 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

