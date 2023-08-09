Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 327,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.