Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 63,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $495.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Central Pacific Financial

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.