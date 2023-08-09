Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

