Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBA

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.