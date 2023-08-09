Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Down 0.7 %

CMA stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

