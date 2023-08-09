Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 433.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Trading Up 0.7 %

OIS stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Oil States International had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oil States International

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

