Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,510 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

RYAM stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

