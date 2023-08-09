Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,655 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.