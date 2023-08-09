Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $457,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.6 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

