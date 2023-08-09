Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.