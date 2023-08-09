Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,141,153.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,993,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,926 shares of company stock worth $4,509,989 in the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.28%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

