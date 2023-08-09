Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

NYSE BFS opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

