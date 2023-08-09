Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,995 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CYH opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $512.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.