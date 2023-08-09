Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $70,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,730 shares of company stock worth $56,996,901 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

