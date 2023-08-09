Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $323.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

