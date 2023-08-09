Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

