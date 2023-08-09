Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after buying an additional 3,449,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 979,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

8X8 Stock Down 9.5 %

8X8 stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

