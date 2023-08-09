Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

