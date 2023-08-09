Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $829.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

About Century Aluminum



Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

