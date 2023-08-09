Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $665.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

