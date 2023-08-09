Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Trading Up 3.5 %

HA stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.