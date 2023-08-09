ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 804,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 107,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

