Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Zynex by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Zynex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

