10,590 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $14,029,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the period.

SNCY stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $200,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,632,474 shares of company stock worth $73,308,336. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

