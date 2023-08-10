1,100 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $223.04 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.