1,700 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Veritiv by 135.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 93.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Veritiv by 94.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 60.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRTV opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

VRTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

