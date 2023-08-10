17,438 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $946.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

