2,200 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

