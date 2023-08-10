24,000 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 117.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2,521.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 993,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after buying an additional 955,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

