2,600 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.