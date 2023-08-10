30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) ( TSE:TNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$33.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.