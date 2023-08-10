30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.
30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance
30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
